Katie Couric is the latest celeb to try the keto diet

Another day, another celeb trying the keto diet on for size. This time, it's Katie Couric (a.k.a., my journalism girl crush).

The former Today Show anchor-who's 61, if you can believe it-posted on her Instagram Stories Wednesday that she's pretty into her new diet so far.

"So I've been doing the keto diet for a week now and I actually do feel better," she said, though she did admit that it was kind of a rough start. "The fourth or fifth day, I felt a little shaky and headachy, but I feel much better."

TBH, it sounds like Katie had a case of the keto flu-a.k.a. the flu-like symptoms (headaches, fatigue, dizziness) that you can get as your body adjusts to the high-fat, low-carb keto diet. That's because, on the keto diet, your body transitions to ketosis(when it starts burning fat for energy, rather than carbs).

Katie's still relatively new to the diet, but it sounds like she's focusing on cutting carbs from her diet, and getting more fat and protein (as well as veggies). "I'm eating mostly protein and some cheese," she said. "And I'm putting half-and-half in my iced coffee, and I gotta tell ya, it's damn good." (FYI: Half-and-half or heavy cream is a good option to add extra fat to your fave coffee drinks-just skip any added sugars to keep it keto).

So uh, Katie, you wanna grab a keto white (or pink!) drink at Starbucks sometime? HMU, girl.