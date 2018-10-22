Pulse.com.gh logo
Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW photo is almost too hot for Instagram

Now she can add "intensely sexy boudoir nude" pic to her repertoire. And as usual, girl looks GOOD:

Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW photo is almost too hot for Instagram play Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW photo is almost too hot for Instagram (Women's Health)

If there's anyone at this point who's a master of the artful nude, it's Kim Kardashian West. She's done "naked and eating ramen" pics, "climbing a tree naked" pics, "topless to flaunt killer abs" pics, you name it.

Now she can add "intensely sexy boudoir nude" pic to her repertoire. And as usual, girl looks GOOD:

 

Wrapped in some silky blue sheets, Kim is pictured lying flat on her back, looking up at the camera with her hands strategically positioned over her breasts.

And because Kim is a helluva businesswoman, she's using her nude photo skills to promote a new makeup line for KKW Beauty. She's actually modeling her "Flashing Lights Collection," (apparently in honor of Kim's upcoming birthday) and it’s filled with shimmery pressed and loose powders for face and eyes.

And because she's Kim and she's naked, people flipped over the hot pic (over 6K comments and counting). "Dam yo! Are you even human,” wrote one fan. “Ok Kimberly you look so freaking gorgeous,” added another.

View this post on Instagram

Chanel vintage, lets please be specific

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Of course, there are always plenty of haters who think because she's a mom, she should "cover up." But Kim has no time for that B.S. Last year she defended her choice (not that she should have to, but here we are) to share revealing pics. “I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I've lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful,” she told E News. AMEN.

