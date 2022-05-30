Ghana's strongest lady: 10 striking fitness photos of Mary Got Fit

She has made a name for herself as the first woman to ever compete in Man Ghana Competition. Mary has won numerous awards as a female bodybuilder here in Ghana and beyond.

Mary Got Fit was the first lady to compete in Man Ghana Female Figure, in 2019 where she won with no contender in the category.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 striking fitness photos of Mary Got Fit.

Mary Got Fit's perfectly shredded and cut abs workout photos has drawn massive attention to her social media pages

2. The photos after viewing come with just the right amount of zeal to hit the gym again if your workout resolutions are on hold.

3.She also placed 1st for Female Figure at NPC Qualifier for Ghana William Bonac Classic Show.

4.The fitness enthusiast and social media sensation has turned her interest into a career as a fitness model and instructor.

5.Her gym moments captured in photos are totally jaw-dropping.

6.With these strong and cut triceps and calves, Mary poses readily in this outdoor photo.

7. The Fitness Queen flaunts her six packs in this stunning photo.

8.If 'NO PAIN, NO GAIN' was a person, Mary Got Fit would have been its twin or cloned version.

9.