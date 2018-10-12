Pulse.com.gh logo
Tamra judge says she quit the keto diet after she 'got sick' from it


  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Tamra judge says she quit the keto diet after she 'got sick' from it (GETTY IMAGESBRAVO)

Sure, the keto diet is still dominating the diet world, but it recently lost one follower: Tamra Judge.

Tamra started the keto diet back in August, when she announced to her Instagram followers that she was "curious to see if this diet really works." Apparently, she kept it up for a month or so until she "got sick", Tamra recently told The Feast. "They say there’s this keto flu you get, and I just fell off the keto wagon," she said.

It sounds like Tamra definitely had a case of the keto flu-a term used to describe the way people can feel when they first go on the diet. Many report feeling achy, wiped out, and, well, flu-like before they start to feel better.

And now that Tamra's officially tried the keto diet-and promptly ditched it-she's got some concerns.

"Okay, so here's my thoughts on it," she said. "I’m sure it works, but I cannot wrap my brain around eating that much fat. Bad fat-cheese, sour cream, butter, all that stuff. So, I like to do the good fats-like I’ll do the avocado, but I’m not gonna drown my eggs in butter and throw the cheese of top of it. Just-I can’t."

Tamra also says the diet “doesn’t make any sense to me because it’s just not healthy eating.” She says she worries more about “what it’s gonna do for, like, your heart, your cholesterol, and things like that. So I pretty much stick to a similar diet, but I just don’t go for the bad fat."

(FYI: Technically the keto diet encourages healthy fats-though some people do go for more saturated fats like butter in a version called "dirty keto.")

Tamra also added that she thinks the keto diet doesn't always work. "You have to put your body in ketosis and if you don’t, then you’re just eating a s---load of calories," she says. "I think people don’t quite understand how the keto diet works."

Guys...just don't tell Jenna Jameson about this, okay?

