The 7 best foods to order at Denny's, according to nutritionists

Denny’s is celebrated for two things: Its endless selection of breakfast comfort food and its iconic Twitter account (seriously—their social media manager is due for a raise, like, yesterday).

The famous Denny's Grand Slam, which allows diners to pick four items off a list that includes everything from pancakes to bacon to grits, can be a real gut bomb. But the chain recently branched out to offer healthier menu options, too.

These Denny's menu items are all R.D.-approved—and yes, there's even a health-ified version of the Slam, in case you were concerned.

1) Build Your Own Grand Slam

"As a dietitian who does not track calories, and eats food that honors my taste buds and what my body really wants, I typically have a larger appetite during the morning. For me, this breakfast of two whole fried eggs, two pieces of wheat toast, yogurt, and seasonal fruit offers some staying power thanks to its combination of protein, carbohydrates, and fat. I like that it’s savory and sweet." - Jill Clodfelter-Mason, R.D.N.

Per serving: 585 cal, 23.5 g fat (5.5 g sat), 75 g carbs, 39 g sugar, 623 mg sodium, 5 g fiber, 20 g protein

2) Fit Fare Wild Alaskan Salmon

"It’s loaded with protein, healthy monounsaturated fats, and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as a good dose of fiber. When eating out, your sodium intake will be higher, so compensate at home with lower-sodium foods like fresh fruit and salads." - Rosanne Rust, R.D.N.

Per serving: 520 cal, 15 g fat (4 g sat), 52 g carbs, 3 g sugar, 330 mg sodium, 6 g fiber, 39 g protein.

3) Fit Fare Loaded Vegetable Omelette

"This dish is almost half of the calories of their less-than-light loaded omelettes and you can cut calories even further by ditching the cheese since the eggs provide a more than adequate source of protein. As ordered, without any modifications, this dish weighs in at 480 calories, which makes a hearty breakfast or a well-rounded lunch or dinner." - Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read it Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table.

Per serving: 480 cal, 14 g fat (9 g sat), 58 g carbs, 24 g sugar, 650 mg sodium, 6 g fiber, 33 g protein.

4) Fit Slam

My go-to? The Fit Slam, adjusting for whole eggs over egg whites (Mother Nature cries when we throw out the yolk; it’s loaded with crucial vitamins and minerals) and I ask for their gluten-free English muffin. This meal is high in protein so it helps reduce cravings later in the day and supports steady blood sugar control." - Kelly Schmidt, R.D

Per serving: 420 cal, 11 g fat (2.5 g sat), 56 g carbs, 21 g sugar, 850 mg sodium, 4 g fiber, 27 g protein.

5) Fit Fare Veggie Skillet

"I enjoy its taste and nutrition. Eggs are a great high-quality protein source and full of important nutrients and have excellent satiety value." - Janice Baker, R.D.N.

Per serving: 370 cal, 16 g fat (3 g sat), 40 g carbs, 5 g sugar, 1230 mg sodium, 7 g fiber, 21 g protein

6) Soup and salad

"Practice menu creativity by picking and choosing from soups and sides. As an example, order a bowl of vegetable soup, a side salad with dressing on the side, and seasonal fresh fruit. That makes for a healthy lunch or light dinner." - Hope Warshaw, R.D., author of Eat Out, Eat Well: The Guide to Eating Healthy at Any Restaurant

Per soup cup: 200 cal, 11 g fat (2 g sat), 27 g carbs, 3 g sugar, 2280 mg sodium, 2 g fiber, 11 g protein.

Per seasonal fruit serving: 110 cal, 11 g fat (2 g sat), 27 g carbs, 19 g sugar, 5 mg sodium, 3 g fiber, 1 g protein.

Per garden salad serving: 170 cal, 9 g fat (4.5 g sat), 16 g carbs, 4 g sugar, 330 mg sodium, 2 g fiber, 8 g protein.

7) Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad

"I like the salad range. The main thing is to educate customers about portion sizes, so get a half. This salad contains fats from a good source of avocado as well as fiber." - Astrid Naranjo, R.D.N.

Per 1/2 serving: 430 cal, 31.5 g fat (7.5 g sat), 17 g carbs, 13 g sugar, 950 mg sodium, 3 g fiber, 21.5 g protein