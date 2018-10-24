Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Can someone please explain the difference between a chinup and a pullup?

Still, they have a lot in common. In fact, a chinup is actually a variation of a pullup, says Doug Sklar, a NASM-certified personal trainer and founder of New York City fitness training studio PhilanthroFIT.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Can someone please explain the difference between a chinup and a pullup? (GETTY IMAGESPEATHEGEE INC)

If you’re like most people, you probably use the terms “chinup” and “pullup” interchangeably to mean the same hard AF upper-body exercise.

But it turns out, they’re actually not the same thing. (Yeah. Mind = blown.)

Chinup: Palms facing toward you, shoulder-width grip.

Pullup: Hands over the bar, grip wider than shoulder width.

Still, they have a lot in common. In fact, a chinup is actually a variation of a pullup, says Doug Sklar, a NASM-certified personal trainer and founder of New York City fitness training studio PhilanthroFIT.

“Both involve pulling your body up until your chin passes a bar,” he explains.

The difference: “A chinup involves the palms of your hand facing toward you, while a pullup would have your palms facing away from you,” he says.

The grip is also different. Pullups generally involve a grip that's slightly wider than shoulder-width, Sklar says. While “chinups are typically performed with a narrower grip, approximately shoulder-width,” he says. 

Here's how to do a pullup and chinup:

Pullup: Grab the bar with an overhand grip that's slightly wider than shoulder-width. Hang from the bar, bend your knees, and cross your ankles behind your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and raise your body until your shoulders are just under the bar. Lower back to the starting position. That's one rep. Do as many as you can.

Chinup: Using an underhand grip (palms facing you, hands shoulder-width apart), hang from a bar with elbows straight, knees bent back, and ankles crossed. Pull yourself up until your chin clears the bar and slowly lower yourself back to start. That's one rep. Do as many as you can.

To maintain good form with both of these, you’ll want to keep your legs straight and your shoulders back, says Albert Matheny, certified strength and conditioning specialist at SoHo Strength Lab. Start from a hanging position and then pull yourself up. You’ll also want to avoid sticking your chin out over the bar (this can strain your neck) and just strive to pull yourself up as high as you can, he says.

It's also important to note that both of these moves can be challenging to conquer immediately. If even one rep is too much on your body, try looping a sturdy resistance band around the bar, then step into it to give yourself an upward boost. Or, you can opt for an assisted pullup machine at the gym, which allows you to control how much bodyweight you're pulling.

Do they work the same muscles?

“A lot of muscles are activated when performing a pullup or chinup,” Sklar says. The major ones targeted include your latissimus dorsi (a large muscle behind your arms), pecs, biceps, deltoids, forearms, and even the abs, he says. “In fact, pullups/chinups are one of the best abs exercises you can do.”

The big difference is that chinups work your biceps a little more, while pullups are usually more challenging as a whole, Matheny says.

When should you do chinups and pullups?

If these are new exercises to you, you’re probably going to get pretty sore from doing them, Matheny says, so you’ll want to ease into it. Striving for two or three times a week could be a good starting point, provided you feel like your muscles can take it.

Once you get the hang of pullups and chinups, you can do them every day if you want, Matheny says. Both “are great to incorporate into a variety of workouts,” Sklar says, but using them during a complex, full body workout is a great way to go.

Ultimately, the exercises are “really efficient” for working your muscles, Matheny says. “They’re a great bang for your buck.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Recommended Articles

Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW photo is almost too hot for Instagram Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW photo is almost too hot for Instagram
The surprising reason Prince Harry is wearing two rings The surprising reason Prince Harry is wearing two rings
Alicia Silverstone’s fridge is literally packed with vegetables and I’m impressed Alicia Silverstone’s fridge is literally packed with vegetables and I’m impressed
8 keto-friendly meals you can order at red lobster 8 keto-friendly meals you can order at red lobster
Can MCT oil help you lose weight? Can MCT oil help you lose weight?
Will apple cider vinegar cure my cold? Will apple cider vinegar cure my cold?

Recommended Videos

3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy 3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
Women's Lifestyle: 5 ways to prevent breast cancer Women's Lifestyle 5 ways to prevent breast cancer
Odd Enough: Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder? Odd Enough Okay, what exactly is borderline personality disorder?



Top Articles

1 12 reasons your boobs and nipples are itchy AFbullet
2 Girl Smarts How to treat that pimple in your earbullet
3 19 crazy sex positions that have been missing from your lifebullet
4 Weight loss tips Can coconut oil really help you?bullet
5 Girl Smarts Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret'...bullet
6 For Women Wait, can you still get pregnant on the pill?bullet
7 Kim Kardashian's latest NSFW photo is almost too hot for...bullet
8 The surprising reason Prince Harry is wearing two ringsbullet
9 Girl Smarts 6 ways I’ve made my mornings way less stressfulbullet
10 8 keto-friendly meals you can order at red lobsterbullet

Related Articles

Onnit academy wants to totally change the way we train
Lifestyle Everything we know about Archie's cellmate, Mad Dog, on 'Riverdale'
Mandy Moore says she loves working out at rise nation
Tech What it really means to be in shape, according to a fitness expert — and how to gauge how fit you are
Guy Smarts Sylvester Stallone shares behind-the-scenes 'Rambo 5' photos on Instagram
Lifestyle An American Airlines flight was diverted after an 'unruly' passenger started doing pull-ups on the overhead compartment (AAL)
Fitness 12 crossfit workouts you can do at home
Girl Smarts Paige Davis from 'trading spaces' just posted a photo of her Abs and whoa
Guy Smarts 12 exercises that help fix your crappy posture

Womens Health

3 exercises that'll seriously work your core
8 reasons your pee looks kinda cloudy
What the full moon in Taurus this October will mean for your sign
Kelly Clarkson just shared a sneak peak at her beauty routine and it's pretty hilarious
X
Advertisement