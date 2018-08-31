The new starbucks high-protein cold brew is a pretty legit option for vegans

Pulse.com.gh logo
There are two versions of the drink: the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew and the Cacao Protein Cold Brew.

Big news, Starbucks fans: There’s a new high-protein drink on the menu. It’s called the Protein Blended Cold Brew and it’s basically a pumped-up, vegan version of a frappuccino.

What is this stuff anyways?

There are two versions of the drink: the Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew and the Cacao Protein Cold Brew.

Both drinks use plant-based protein-specifically, a blend of pea protein, banana powder, and brown rice protein, according to the ingredients list-for a whopping 10-plus grams of protein per Grande (16-oz serving).

The drink is basically made up of coffee, protein powder, a fruit blend with bananas and dates, ice, cacao or almond butter, and either almond milk or coconut milk to make a thick, frapp-like drink that also happens to be dairy-free. Rejoice, vegans!

Here’s the nutritional breakdown of each:

Almond Protein Blended Cold Brew (Grande, 16-oz serving):

play

  • Calories: 270

  • Fat: 12 grams (2 g sat fat)

  • Carbs: 30 grams

  • Fiber: 4 grams

  • Sugar: 22 grams

  • Protein: 12 grams

  • Sodium: 170 mg

Cacao Protein Cold Brew (Grande, 16-ounce serving):

  play (COURTESY OF STARBUCKS)

 

  • Calories: 250

  • Fat: 9 grams

  • Carbs: 36 grams

  • Fiber: 5 grams

  • Sugar: 26 grams

  • Protein: 10 grams

Starbucks points out in a press release that you can customize your drinks with how much cacao, almond butter, and fruit blend you add, as well as what kind of milk you want to choose.

People are already sharing pics of the drink on Instagram, noting that the cacao one isn’t super sweet:

 

Basically, if you're vegan, you're gonna love this stuff.

As mentioned above, the drink is dairy-free and the protein is all plant-based‚ making it a solid option for vegans. New York-based R.D. Jessica Cording says it’s great that Starbucks is offering another plant-based option that’s customizable, and likes the protein in it. “If someone is drinking a sugary beverage that doesn’t have a lot of protein, it’s going to spike their blood sugar a lot more than a drink that has protein in it.”

Cording says the protein blended cold brews are a little lower in protein than other protein shake-type drinks (which can range from 15-35 grams per serving). But this vegan blended drink does have significantly less sugar and calories than a vegan version of a Frappuccino. For example, a Grande mocha Frappuccino made with coconut milk has 270 calories and 57 grams of sugar. Oh, and only 1 gram of protein.

However, certain diets might not vibe with this drink. While the protein part sounds keto-friendly, the sugar and carbs are not, says Cording. (Luckily, that's where Starbucks' white drink and pink drink come in!) And the protein blend uses brown rice and pea protein, making it not a fit if you're on Whole30 or paleo. You're better off sticking to straight coffee to play by those strict rules.

But yeah, BRB, in the mood to treat myself right now.

