The starbucks 'keto white drink' is the newest keto diet obsession

news

Following a keto diet is crazy-limiting, and it can turn even the simplest food choices-like grabbing your morning Starbucks-into a full-on macros math problem.

But now, the keto (and Starbucks) faithful have come up with another new drink that absolutely fits a keto diet (no carb-counting required): Peach Citrus White Tea.

This new keto drink isn't technically an official Starbucks offering (you know, like the keto pink drink). It's off of the "secret" drink menu (a.k.a. people mixing-and-matching individual ingredients).

Basically, the keto-friendly Peach Citrus White Tea is a spin-off of Starbucks’ Peach Citrus White Tea Infusion, according to Spoon University. People have gone so far as to describe the drink as liquid peach cobbler. Not totally sure how I feel about that, but if you lovepeach cobbler, it sounds like a win.

Here's exactly what goes into this keto-friendly Peach Citrus White Tea, according to Spoon University:

Iced, unsweetened Peach Citrus White Tea

A splash of heavy cream

Two to four pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup

No water

The drink is carb- and sugar-free, which, of course, is why it's keto-diet approved. And if you're feeling a little extra that day, you can get it also get it blended.

It should be said, though, that the drink has precisely zero coffee in it (although thankfully the tea does seem to have some caffeine)...but people are straight-up losing their sh*t over this online:

For the record, this keto-friendly drink isn't limited to the Peach Citrus White Tea variety-you can mix and match this with any kind of (sugar-free) tea and (sugar-free) flavoring your keto-friendly heart desires. The keto possibilities are endless.