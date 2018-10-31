Pulse.com.gh logo
What is trufusion and why are J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez totally obsessed?

Yep, J.Lo and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are all about the workout studio TruFusion these days. "It's the best workout I've ever had in my entire life," Alex told People.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a new workout obsession-and if you've literally ever seen a photo of J.Lo's body, you're probably already sold.

Yep, J.Lo and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are all about the workout studio TruFusion these days. "It's the best workout I've ever had in my entire life," Alex told People. (Note: He used to be a professional baseball player on the New York Yankees. So yeah.) 

In fact, after trying TruFusion, A-Rod loved it so much he became a major investor in the workout spot late last year, according to Forbes. “I really saw what made the brand unique...” Alex told the site. “People toss around the word 'partnership' to describe every affiliation. This one is real and significant.”

The couple has been spotted at the studio a bunch over the last year. But what is it that makes this workout J.Lo and A-Rod-worthy?

What is TruFusion?

play (GETTY IMAGESDENISE TRUSCELLO )

 

A-Rod described TruFusion to People as a blend of hot yoga and bootcamp. The studio offers many of their classes in a heated room that can get up to 120 degrees. But it's not just yoga-they offer variety of classes-everything under one roof, Christina Pazcoguin, instructor and assistant studio manager told WomensHealthMag.com. “We wanted to make a modern-day mecca for boutique fitness,” she says.

At TruFusion, you can do power, yin, aerial or vinyasa yoga, battleropes and boxing, bootcamp, cycling, kettlebells, barre, Pilates, or TRX.

Pazcoguin says the heat not only helps you burn more calories, but also helps your muscles warm-up faster. “You’re able to push your boundaries,” she says. “It’s a mental game as well-you have to push mentally push through the heated classes.” A key mantra during class: Don’t stop breathing.

Better yet, the memberships are surprisingly reasonable. You can get unlimited classes for $30 for 30 days (at least for your first month), and then $175 for a 10-pack. Not bad considering that SoulCycle classes often go for more than $30 a pop.

Where can I do TruFusion? What do I need to know before trying it?

The studio originally launched in Las Vegas in 2013, but has since expanded to Arizona, Florida, and Saint Louis. Six more locations will open in 2019, including studios in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Austin.

If you’re signing up for a hot class, just remember to hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate some more, says Pazcoguin. She also suggests making sure you get plenty of sleep the night before coming in.

