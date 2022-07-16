Lucy Quist is Vlisco brand ambassador 2022

Lucy is a trailblazer, a woman in leadership; fashionable and inspiring. She represents a queen, a change maker, a leader who inspire and she is our Ambassador who will help project the diversity and equality messages. “commented Fatoumata Doro, the MD of Vlisco Ghana

During her one-year reign as Brand Ambassador, Lucy will collaborate with Vlisco in providing mentorship to selected women including employees while using her influence to create awareness on a passionate cause of her choice with a donation of Euros 5,000 from Vlisco Ghana.

Her role as Ambassador includes representing the Vlisco brand at key events, supporting promotional campaigns in connection with the brand values and collaborating on various online campaigns geared towards brand building and women empowerment. She will also advise the company on its diversity strategy which is to achieve 40% women ratio by 2025.

Expressing her excitement at the honourable event, Lucy Quist indicated ‘my values of authenticity and originality align with Vlisco’s brand personality. It is an honour to join the league of, Dr Mrs Ellen Hagan; Eugenia Tachie-Menson; Elizabeth Akua Nyarko Patterson ; Regina Honu; Edith Uyovbukerhi and Yawa Hansen-Quao, who I am taking over from as Brand Ambassador. It is exciting to be recognised for the work we do and what we stand for as women. I look forward to shaping the future of this nation with my experience under the umbrella of the Vlisco brand.

Vlisco, has over the past 8years, partnered with outstanding women who have distinguished themselves in their field of endeavour and are recognised as role models by well-meaning members of the society to lead its marketing activities.