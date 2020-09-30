Fertility issues that involve the female reproductive system are often difficult to treat, but many of those linked to male infertility are receptive to changing health habits and lifestyle.

Having healthy sperm aren't always going to the doctor for medicines. On the contrary, your lifestyle is a huge factor.

If you are wondering about the health of your sperm, then consider these steps to help your sperm achieve your goal.

Have frequent sex

Having frequent sex throughout the month can boost your fertility. Research has shown that short periods of abstinence could also have the potential to benefit sperm health.

Eat a healthy diet

Choose plenty of fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants

Evidence indicates that a balanced, healthy diet benefits male fertility. Choose lean sources of protein (like fish and chicken), plenty of fresh veggies and fruits, healthy fats (like olive oil and nuts), and whole grains.

Manage stress

Stress can decrease sexual function and interfere with the hormones needed to produce sperm.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol intake

Men who smoke cigarettes are more likely to have low sperm counts. Also, heavy drinking can lead to reduced testosterone production, impotence and decreased sperm production.

Avoid lubricants during sex

While further research is needed on the effects of lubricants on fertility, consider avoiding lubricants during intercourse. If necessary, consider using baby oil, canola oil or egg white.