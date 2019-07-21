The incident is said to have occurred on Friday when the 47-year-old palm wine tapper was heading to the farm with his children.

An eyewitness told news website Ghanaguardian that the man slashed the head of his son unprovoked, leaving him to die in a pool of blood.

In defense, Abba claimed that the machete he was holding which had been well sharpened accidentally left his grasp beheading his 6-year-old in the process, the website reported.

Abba was subjected to severe beatings and later whisked away to a near by police station.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Efia Nkwanta Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.