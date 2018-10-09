I've been sexually harassed on many occasions - Allotey Jacobs

news

The former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has disclosed that he has been a victim of sexual harassment on numerous occasions.

He said sexual harassments to males are not a myth because he has been a victim.

Allotey Jacobs said the experience made him a “Casanova” until he accepted Christ as his lord and personal saviour.

The outspoken Allotey said male victims of sexual harassments are suffering in silence due to the stigma that may follow when they report.

“At that time I was a Casanova; I ate everything except shoe and socks but Christianity has changed me,” he said.

He noted that sexual harassment is an abhorrent act that should be directly challenged and fought at every opportunity.