According to the Artiste Manager, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson, the President's ability always addressing the country on COVID-19 is an indication that he has no work to do because if not so, he'd have left the continuous COVID-19 updates for his ministers to do.

Speaking on 3 FM, Bullgod said, “He has become like journalists under his administration. He is always talking about coronavirus every two weeks on the television. Which president does that in his or her country, and that shows how less busy he is on the development of the nation?”

In a report by mynewsgh.com, he continued that “Akufo-Addo could have done only the first update and leave the other coronavirus updates to the cabinet ministers to do the rest. He is only collapsing jobs and banks and has made me lose my investments with Menzgold".

He concluded that "He (Nana Addo) should start packing from office".