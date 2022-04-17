RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

10-year-old dies, 13 injured in separate road crashes in the Eastern Region

A 10-year-old boy, Emmanuel Atta Serebour, has passed on after a car crashed into six people at Christian Quarters, a suburb in Abetifi, Eastern Region.

Police confirmed the incident to Asaase News on Sunday, April 17.

According to the police the car that crashed into the people veered off the road.

Three direct relatives of the deceased were victims of the accident. His twin brother, a male sibling, cousin and two others sustained injuries and were sent to the Abetifi Health Center for treatment.

The head of the Accident Squad Unit of the Abetifi Police Station, Inspector Ohene Mante, indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Charles Appiah, has been arrested and is helping the police in their investigations.

In another incident road accident that happened at the Atibie near the Kwahu mountains on the same day, police have confirmed that at least eight people have been injured.

Similar to the first crash, the police say the driver of a mini bus that was heading towards Nkawkaw lost control of the steering wheel as the bus was moving down the Kwahu mountain. As a result, the bus, containing 20 passengers, crashed at the edge of the road.

The spokesperson for the Eastern regional police command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the victims of that accident are receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

