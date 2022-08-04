12 people die in Elmina-Komenda highway accident

According to the Police, the 12 persons died when a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number WR 1347- 17, collided head-on with a DAF Truck with registration number GM 2570-12.

The dead bodies have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

In a Joy News report, an eyewitness said the DAF trailer that was fully loaded with bags of cement was heading towards Takoradi whereas the Toyota Hiace bus was heading to Kumasi from Takoradi.

The trailer, allegedly, overtook a vehicle ahead of it in a poor visibility area due to smoke from a burning bush and as a result, run into the Toyota Hiace bus.

The Ghana National Fire Service reports that they received the distress call at 15:50hrs from a Police officer and their rescue team was quickly dispatched to the scene from the Elmina Fire Station. The Fire Service team extricated the victims with the aim of searching for survivors. According to them, they found only one person alive.