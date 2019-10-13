Chairperson of the Women Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo has re-echoed the need for a legislation on Anti-Sexual Harassment in the country.

Following the BBC’s exposé on alleged sexual misconduct at the University of Ghana and University of Lagos, two lecturers of the University of Ghana captured in the documentary — Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor– were interdicted.

And according to Adwoa Safo, the recent investigative piece presents an opportunity for a national conversation that will drive legislation and policy change to tackle sexual harassment.

The Deputy Majority Leader made this known in an interview with Journalists after a mentorship section with young women on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child on Friday.

“As a caucus chair I strongly believe that as a country we should look at sexual harassment again. And let’s not restrict ourselves to what has happened in this country on the expose that’s come out in our tertiary institutions. It doesn’t only happen there. So how do we as a country tackle the issue of sexual harassment? And I think that regulating it and legislating will be the way forward as a country.”