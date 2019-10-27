A man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to murder two teenagers at a house party in Milton Keynes has been released under investigation.

The unnamed 27-year-old man was held by police on suspicion of conspiring to murder Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, at a birthday party in Milton Keynes on October 19. Thames Valley Police have now let him go pending further investigation.

Mr Ansah died after being stabbed in the back, while Mr Gillham-Rice was stabbed in the chest just before midnight last Saturday.

Two other men have been charged over the house party deaths.