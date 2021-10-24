The driver whilst at a traffic stop, drove out of his lane to the middle of a cross-road intersection in Accra, where he drifted his car for fun, spinning it in middle of the road before speeding off.
Benz driver who drifted his car in traffic arrested by Ghana Police (VIDEO)
A video of a Mercedes Benz driver went viral last night over a shocking stunt.
The video has left many in shock and upset, hence, calling on the Ghana Police to find him and arrest over his recklessness.
Accordingly, a report by starrfmonline states that the driver the Mercedes Benz car has been picked up this morning, Sunday 24th October.
"Kofi Sasa was picked up by Police Sunday morning and is currently, in Police custody" Starr News sources noted. Watch the video below of his stunt below.
