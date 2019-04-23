The visit by the church, spearheaded by its Youth Fellowship, has been an annual ritual to give back to the underprivileged in the society and to fulfil Jesus’ declaration to have the interest of such people at heart (Mathew 25:35-40).

The three-hour ceremony began with a short church service: The inmates together with members of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) of the church sang and danced to praise God.

Brother Augustine Amponsah, a former chaplain of the MYF and the person in charge of the fellowship’s monthly prison evangelism program delivered a sermon to encourage the inmates.

This was followed by a football game between the church and the Adehyie, which ended in a draw.

The ceremony was crowned with the presentation of items. Brother Thomas Freeman N. Yeboah, the leader of the fellowship, who made the presentation, said that it is incumbent on Christians to touch the lives of the marginalized in their community, hence the inspiration for the donation.

The items donated included a thermometer, drugs, powdered soaps, bathing soaps, toilet rolls, bathroom slippers, both new and used clothing, amongst others.

Supt of James Camp Prison, Very Rev. Anthony Brown, who received the items, expressed his gratitude to the Bethel Methodist Church, Kokomlemle and also on behalf of the inmates appealed to the church that the facility will need a bass guitar to complete the list of musical instruments at their disposal.

The relationship between Bethel Methodist Church, Kokomlemle and James Camp Prison dates back many years.

The church embarks on monthly prison evangelism through its youth wing and also undertakes a yearly visitation to donate to the camp.

In one of such visits, a set of musical instruments was donated to help the worship life of the inmates.