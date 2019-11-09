The theme for its 45th anniversary is "Celebrating 45 years of collective Work, Witness and Worship: The impact on the past, present and the future youth," hence the street evangelism was in place.

Both the lads and the lasses in their nice MYF Lacoste positioned themselves at vantage points on the Aburi Mountain with placards bearing several touching inscriptions from the Bible in their quest to win souls.

Some of the placards bore inscriptions such 'We brought nothing into this world and certainly we can go with nothing, We should obey God rather than man, etc

Bible tracks were also shared to those jogging up hill and down hill.

Most of the people embarking on their routine health walk were impressed with the effort by the young men and women from the Bethel Methodist Church, Kokomlemle to win souls and in the process asked for God's blessings upon their lives. They also read the words on the placards and some even posed for pictures with those propagating the gospel.

Despite the evangelism, there was fun; some members fraternised with others as they also embarked on the health walk and made new friends in the process.

The Bethel MYF, Kokomlemle has over the years undertaken a number of evangelism activities to win souls for the church of Christ such as monthly prisons evangelism, bus evangelism and door to door evangelism.