The Minority in Parliament has predicted that the yet-to-be read 2019 budget will present nothing but hopelessness for all Ghanaians.

The 2019 budget is expected to presented in Parliament on Thursday by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, the Minority has predicted doom, insisting Ghanaians must be prepared to see a budget full of hopelessness.

Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, said the Nana Addo government has shown in its previous budgets that it has nothing good to offer Ghanaians.

According to him, while President Akufo-Addo is trying to push a ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda, the 2019 budget is more likely to present a ‘Ghana beyond hell’.

“We say Ghana beyond hell because in the year 2017, the budget was named ‘asempa’ budget, meaning good news. But at the end, what did we see? We saw ‘asembone’ budget meaning bad news. In the year 2018, the budget was named ‘adwuma’ budget, meaning we were going to expect more employment, but what are we witnessing now?” Mr. Forson said during a pre-budget round-table discussion organized by the Minority.

“We are witnessing job losses, layoffs and no jobs. President Akufo-Addo announced that the 2019 budget will be full of hope. But judging from the outcome of the 2017 and 2018 budget and economic policy statement, what should we expect in the 2019 budget? Hopelessness,” he added.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency also criticised the government for bloating the debt stock by GHc16 billion in 2019.

He said the government has no capital investment to show despite its consistent borrowing.

“In the year 2019, they [NPP government] will add about 16 billion to our debt. This will take our total public debt to about 186 billion by close of year 2019. The Akufo-Addo government appears to have pumped a large chunk of its money into consumption as there is virtually no capital investment to show for his level of borrowing,” Mr. Forson said.

According to him, everything clearly points to the fact that “Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President misled Ghanaians with their claims on borrowing while in opposition, instead they have resorted to the very thing they condemned just two years ago. Where is the president’s ability to develop Ghana without taxation and borrowing which he touted so much in opposition?”