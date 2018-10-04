news

Laptops have become a very important feature in our tech-savvy lives. For those who cannot afford a brand new one, these are 5 things to consider before buying a used Laptop.

The first thing to do before you buy any laptop, whether new or used is to know what you are going to use it for. Research to know what brand, model and specs fit your needs. You may Google online or ask your technology-inclined friends to help you pick out the best machine for you.

A used laptop is sometimes a good option especially if it’s in good condition. Nevertheless, we simply can’t trust soon-to-be-previous owners just because they said so.

Below are the 5 extra things to check out for when on the lookout for a good deal for a slightly used laptop.

Processor/RAM/OS (the Big 3)

Never buy a used laptop without ticking the ‘Big 3’ off your checklist before buying a used laptop. It is quite normal for a used laptop to run a bit slow or make a slightly nosier ‘gggggrrrrrrr’ when turned on. If it’s taking an eternity to run a simple command or sounds like a corn mill, then you need to double check the processor. Or you may open several tabs, and if it’s taking forever to simultaneously run actions on them. Then you may be dealing with a faulty RAM. Also, make sure the operating system installed is genuine.

Screen condition

The screen represents your eye for whatever that goes on inside your laptop. A broken or poorly functioning screen would mean less visibility for the user. Do not purchase if the screen appears dim, discoloured or if it flickers when turned on. Stay woke, keep your eyes open!

Keyboard and trackpad functionality

As the most frequently used parts of the computer, the keyboard and trackpad should be considered when buying a used laptop. Make sure all the keys are intact and the trackpad is sensitive to touch. Try typing to ensure you are comfortable with the keys and if you happen to be making a lot of mistakes. Second-check that keyboard.

Battery life

Without the good battery, your laptop is as good as a desktop. A powerful battery with a longer duration of power supply should be a good motivator when buying a used laptop. It should be able to power the laptop for at least 2 hours after an external power supply is cut off.

Exterior outlook

After all, is said and done, a thorough examination should be performed before buying a used laptop. Look out for dents, cracks and scratches, these give you a fair idea of how the owner treated the laptop. They also give a reasonable idea of the condition of the laptop. Do not purchase its appearance is screaming used. Do not buy a battered laptop.