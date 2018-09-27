Pulse.com.gh logo
8 things from Menzgold's press conference you should know


PR Dear Menzgold customers, here are 8 key things about your payments from the press conference

Menzgold Ghana Limited had a press conference on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Here are 8 things they said concerning customers getting their money.

Menzgold Ghana Limited filed a suit against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Following the law suit, the company had a press conference where they addressed issues with respect to paying customers.

If you are a Menzgold customer, here are 8 key things you should know about the press conference.

1. Menzgold is very much alive to the needs of customers.

2. ‘Shape and the projections’ of the Menzgold business has been disloged by recent circumstances

3. Menzgold has set out a payment schedule starting on Friday, September 28, 2018.

4. The notifications and schedule will be given based on the ‘matured dates’ of one’s deposits according to the PRO of Menzgold, George Quaye.

5. Customers who don’t get notifications can visit their branches for clarifications according to George Quaye.

6. The details of payment will be posted at all the branches. Customers can go and check.

7. Customers will not attract any form of returns whatsoever from the period starting from Wednesday, September 12 to date as the ‘Gold Vault Market has remained forcefully shut by the SEC.’

8. Menzgold says in the 5 years of operation, there isn’t a single case on record suggesting default payment as a verifiable matter of fact.

