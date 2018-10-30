Pulse.com.gh logo
ADB wins industry leadership award

The Managing Director of the Bank, Dr. John Kofi Mensah dedicated the award to the cherished customers of the Bank who have helped the Bank remain in business.

play

Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has been adjudged the Industry leadership award at the maiden edition of the Ghana Business Awards.

The awards ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra was in recognition of the Banks exemplary leadership in Banking which includes being the first bank to partner with Western Union to introduce global remittances service in Ghana, the lead sponsor of the National Farmers Day and one of the first Banks to have branches nationwide.

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director of the Bank, Dr. John Kofi Mensah said the Board, Management and Staff were proud of the recognition given to the Bank as an Industry leader.

“Recently we pioneered with our partners MoneyGram the direct cash to account service which enables customers to receive money directly into their accounts from their relatives abroad,” he said.

Dr. Kofi Mensah dedicated the award to the cherished customers of the Bank who have helped the Bank remain in business.

“As we celebrate this achievement, it is necessary we acknowledge the wonderful contributions of our cherished customers who have kept us in business, we, therefore, dedicate this award to them," he said.

The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious awards programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana. The Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

Key among the standards is innovation, customer service, corporate social responsibility, and competitive pricing.

The Minister for Business Development, Mohammed Awal who was the Special Guest of Honour charged businesses to be discipline, utilise resources effectively and pursue excellence in order to beat global competition.

