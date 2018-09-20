Pulse.com.gh logo
Africa’s biggest customer experience summit set for October 5


Speakers for the Customer Experience Summit include Lindsay DeJesus (Customer Relations and Business Development Manager, USA) and Eunice Nyadu (Group Head of Strategy and Business Development).

Eltor Consult, an award-winning customer service and advocacy group, brings you the biggest Customer Experience (CX) Summit right here in Accra.

Africa’s biggest customer experience summit is happening live in Ghana on 5th October 2018 at the Best Western Premier Hotel.

Speakers include Lindsay DeJesus (Customer Relations and Business Development Manager, USA) and Eunice Nyadu (Group Head of Strategy and Business Development).

In the era of fast advancing technology, the customer’s feedback from their experience has far-reaching rippling effects than previously anticipated. A bad review from a customer’s tweet or post could literally cost your business millions in future sales.

According to the Forrester Customer Experience Index (CX Index), customer experience pushes revenue by driving customer loyalty.

Augmented Reality, artificial intelligence that saves more time in the workplace, virtual reality, social media, blockchain and cloud service has become the backbone of customers’ perceived experience with brand due to new emerging technologies.

The CX summit is centred on the impact of technology and customer experience on business growth and subsequently economic transformation. It is also expected to provide practical and grounds root ways to improve.

With over 300 experienced professionals and innovative solution providers in attendance from twenty-five different sectors spanning from aviation through construction, telecommunications and health, the event will be rich in learnings.

Other sectors include fashion, banking, mining, agriculture, oil and gas, security, pensions, insurance, tourism and many more.

The CX summit promises to provide a dais for both the public and private sectors to network and gain insights from the pacesetters in the customer experience sector. A platform to critically analyse the challenges as well as the opportunities offered by the emergence of digital technologies. These digital transformations are inspiring entrepreneurial spirits and breaking boundaries in the world of business.

Be exposed to innovative digital technologies to beat your competitors in the race and to maximize data from new technology to better strategize your customer experience model at this model summit. Topics to be treated include quality healthcare delivery through technology and customer experience, innovation and customer experience in the tourism and hospitality industry. Also, the impact of digital payment on customer experience and business growth and improving business and economic growth through data management and analytics will be discussed extensively.

Other speakers are Terence Worla Flolu (Snr. District Manager of America Honda Motors Co.), Esther Dokuwaa Ofosuhene and Stephen Naasei Boadi (Digital Marketing and Communication Expert).

Don’t miss the opportunity to grow your business through excellent business practices and customer experience. Be the organisation that pulls the sword out of the stone. Set the pace, be Thor!

