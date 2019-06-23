What is supposed to be a church gathering on a typical Sunday morning has become a drama scene at the Zoe Outreach Embassy at Obgojo as irate members whose monies have been ‘locked up’ demand for their monies from the Head Pastor of the church; Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri.

The pastor, Kelvin Elson Godson, doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of El Real Estate Investment.

The customers had made a similar attempt a week ago to confront the pastor over the locked up cash.

According to the aggrieved customers, they were convinced by the founder and leader of the East Legon-based church to invest hundreds of cedis with EL Real Estates and Tikowre Capital.

They said all attempts since last year to withdraw their dividends, principal from the two entities allegedly have proven futile.

“We invested with him and he promised to pay us the interest on the investment but he has failed on his promises. See we are here to take our monies from him. That is what we are here for,” one protestor said to Citi News.

“We are not here to destroy anything. we are not here to be violent. the simple message is Kevin, we need our money.”