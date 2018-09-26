Pulse.com.gh logo
AirtelTigo commences network upgrade across Ghana


Telcos AirtelTigo commences network upgrade in Western, Central and Greater Accra regions

  • Published:
play

Ghana’s second-largest telecommunications network, AirtelTigo has commenced preparatory work towards the network integration and upgrade in the Western, Central and Greater Accra regions which will be completed in October, 2018.

This follows similar consolidation exercises undertaken by AirtelTigo in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, Eastern and Volta regions.

The Network integration and upgrade is aimed at offering an enhanced customer experience by providing superior voice quality, faster internet speed and wider coverage.

Customers who experience challenges during the period should please contact our Customer Service by calling any of the following numbers; 100, 0277551000 or 0260000100. Alternatively, our customers can engage us on our social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @AirtelTigoGhana for assistance. Our sales team in AirtelTigo shops are also available to assist customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Mrs Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi, says she is eagerly looking forward to the successful completion of the network upgrade to enable customers enjoy the full benefits. “Our customers in Western, Central and Greater Accra regions will soon experience the enhanced network service of one big AirtelTigo family. We remain sincerely grateful for your cooperation during the period”, She added.

