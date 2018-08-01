Pulse.com.gh logo
AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry


Mobile network operator, AirtelTigo has become the first service provider to launch data bundles with “no expiry” for new and existing pre-paid customers in the country.  

With ‘Big Time Data Bundles’, customers will be able to get more data value than anywhere else for GHS1, GHS2, GHS5, and GHS10.

The bundles will also enable customers to access their social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and others.  The ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ which are available to pre-paid customers only can be purchased by dialling *111#. Customers can also purchase these through AirtelTigo Money or by using scratch cards.

With no daily, weekly or monthly validity constraints, AirtelTigo is giving customers more data without the worry about when it will expire.

The Director of Market Growth at AirtelTigo, Pius Owusu-Tuffour

 

According to the Director of Market Growth at AirtelTigo, Pius Owusu-Tuffour, the bundles will allow customers who can now get 1.5GB for only GHS10, the freedom to watch movies online and browse their favourite news and entertainment websites.

“Our insights show that there has been a substantial boost in data usage among our customers. In response to this growing demand, our introduction of ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry, gives more data to our customers to stay connected with family and friends,” said Mr Tuffour.

He concluded that the new bundles offer great value for money, adding that the company will continue to innovate and look for ways to delight its customers.

