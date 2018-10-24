Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration

The spokesperson of the group calling itself, ‘Aggrieved Menzgold Customers’, Timothy Binob, said they are yet to fix the exact date but will announce it at a press conference next week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Customers of gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited, have said that they will embark on a nationwide demonstration by the end of October 2018.

The demonstration is to express their unhappiness over Menzgold’s failure to pay them the extra value on their investments as promised earlier.

The spokesperson of the group calling itself, ‘Aggrieved Menzgold Customers’, Timothy Binob, said they are yet to fix the exact date but will announce it at a press conference next week.

READ ALSO: Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths

Mr. Binob explained that the customers all over the country are expected to take part in the demonstration.

“It is a nationwide demonstration, and Tarkwa and Kumasi will all be part. So we are liaising with them and all of them will also come with their buses. We will convey a press conference very soon maybe at the end of this week so we announce the date of the demonstration.”

“We have been promised by the firm and for several times they have not fulfilled their promises. They gave us a four week period to come on out with a percentage they will be paying, but none of the customers have received anything. No customers have received any money; not even a single one.”

The aggrieved customers have demanded a fifty percent refund within four weeks, but Menzgold says it may be able to pay only a portion of what is being demanded.

Earlier on in a statement signed by the Head of Communications of the company, Nii Amarh Amartefio it stated that customers who wish to terminate their investment transaction will receive a full payment of their investment in 90 days if the ongoing misunderstanding with statutory institutions is resolved.

READ ALSO: Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union

Meanwhile, a customer of Menzgold, who is a Reverend Minister has sued the firm for breach of contract and misrepresentation.

But Menzgold has blamed its inability to pay dividends on the action taken against it by the SEC.

“The gold collectibles offered for trade by patrons of our gold vault market product are subject to our quality controls and traded for profit which is shared as an extra value with the product owner or trader. Any act, order or instruction, therefore, designed or decreed to forbid Menzgold from trading makes it impossible to generate any revenue whatsoever out of which extra values are charged and paid to those entitled,” Menzgold said in a statement dated September 25, 2018.

However, the SEC did not agree with Menzgold’s position. It argued that its action did not stop them from paying customers returns on already existing investments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off
Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union
Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths
NPA blames international market for fuel price increase NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair
Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Part of Legon mall collapsesbullet
2 Court removes name of one defendant in defunct uniBank casebullet
3 Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the second timebullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUMbullet
7 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes...bullet
8 Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from...bullet
9 Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chairbullet
10 Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet

Business

Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
Kofi Bentil
Gov’t shouldn’t compensate ‘Ponzi scheme’ victims -Kofi Bentil
George Quaye’s resignation and the deepening woes of Menzgold
MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by mobile money
X
Advertisement