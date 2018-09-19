Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Recruitment agencies to demonstrate over suspension


Recruitment Agencies Kuwait, Lebanon et al recruitment agencies to demonstrate over suspension

The members of the Ghana Association of Private Employment Agencies (GHAPEA), argue that the freeze on their operations is affecting their economic condition.

  • Published:
play

Labour recruitment agencies in the country have threatened to demonstrate after the government suspended their operations for the past one year.

The members of the Ghana Association of Private Employment Agencies (GHAPEA), argue that the freeze on their operations is affecting their economic condition.

In a text informing and inviting members for the demonstration, it said their demonstration will be peaceful and intended to get the government to lift the suspension.

READ ALSO: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services

“The Licensed Labour Recruitment Agencies and other unemployed youth groups will embark on a peace walk/demonstration to demand that government lifts the suspension on their legitimate business.”

In May 2017, the government banned all 54 members of GHAPEA from recruiting and migrating Ghanaian skilled and unskilled to the Arab world.

The government took this action following allegations that some Ghanaian migrant workers are abused by the employers in Gulf countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, among others.

READ ALSO: Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account

“The ban has given rise to illegal migration of Ghanaians through some illegal operators, while members of the Association, who are supposed to be at the forefront of facilitating the export of Ghanaian labourers abroad are out of job."

“The illegal agents cannot be bothered, because they are under the table. They do not have any records, they pay no taxes and they just carry on,” Chairman of GHAPEA, Alhaji Saeed Shereef bemoaned at a press conference.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Illegal Operations: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault market services
Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account Corruption? Oil companies deny ¢40.5m payments in Chief of Staff account
Chinese scam? GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages Chinese scam? GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages
Ringier Africa: Company’s media & marketing business venturing further into Francophone Africa Ringier Africa Company’s media & marketing business venturing further into Francophone Africa
Cedi Depreciation: NPP government has fixed fundamentals of economy – Oppong Nkrumah Cedi Depreciation NPP government has fixed fundamentals of economy – Oppong Nkrumah
Ghana-Chinese Relationship: StarTimes to distribute 300 free TV decoders to Ghanaian villages Ghana-Chinese Relationship StarTimes to distribute 300 free TV decoders to Ghanaian villages

Recommended Videos

Business News: Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo Business News Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo
Business News: Cedi hasn't been this better in 8 years - Bawumia defends Business News Cedi hasn't been this better in 8 years - Bawumia defends
Business News: Menzgold suspends operations temporarily after SEC order Business News Menzgold suspends operations temporarily after SEC order



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana,...bullet
3 Minimum Capital Requirement GN, Premium, Sahel Sahara Bank in merger...bullet
4 Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to go upbullet
5 Ghana-Chinese Relationship StarTimes to distribute 300 free TV...bullet
6 Baker and Mckenzie Menzgold, preparing for litigation, hires...bullet
7 Forestry Commission Reducing ‘allawa’ from GHS1,200 to...bullet
8 Illegal Operations Menzgold extends suspension of gold...bullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
3 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
7 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
9 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon
Innovation Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon - Report
Ken Ofori Atta writes to GNPC Boss over ‘$9m oil revenue loss’
Paying Taxes 457 companies owe government Ghc4.4bn in tax revenue
BOST Challenges IES predicts that BOST's issues can kill investor confidence
BoG Capitalisation Omnibank, Sahel Bank to complete merger before December 2018
X
Advertisement