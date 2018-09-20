Pulse.com.gh logo
Audit reveals $137m procurement irregularities at Ghana Gas


The forensic audit showed that helicopters purchased from China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) by Ghana Gas “have never been used for purpose of its purchase.”

  • Published:
play

A forensic audit conducted by Morrison and Associates has revealed procurement irregularities amounting to US$137,861,127.15 at the Ghana National Gas Company during the erstwhile administration of John Mahama.

The forensic audit showed that helicopters purchased from China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) by Ghana Gas “have never been used for purpose of its purchase.”

This has led to a whopping amount of $54,800,000 has going down the drain and causing “financial loss to the state.”

This incident happened when Dr Kwesi Botchwey was the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Gas Company.

The report further stated that the equipment for the helicopters worth $5,958,366.76 “were not delivered even though it was part of the contract price.”

It added: “Abnitio training cost not fully utilized for its intended purpose” amounts to US$300,000, making a total of US$61,058,366.756.

The report also revealed that procurement breaches worth US$34,451,650.22 and US$42,351,110.17 in contracts with Memphis Metropolitan Limited and Kingspok Company Limited respectively.

Other members of the board cited in the report are Mr. Eric Yankah, Thomas Manu, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr and the former CEO George Sipa-Adjah Yankey.

The report has been submitted to President Akufo-Addo and his cabinet.

The report of the Cabinet sub-committee which is responsible for coordinating forensic audits and investigations has been submitted to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for further investigations.

