The move was spearheaded by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies over the past nine months.

A gathering at the Labadi Beach Hotel saw a multisectoral technical team from across Government agencies present the ambitious business reform plan to key stakeholders.

The Graphic Online reports that the planned reforms are within the framework of the World Bank Group’s Doing Business Report.

Areas covered by the reforms include starting a business, obtaining construction permits, getting electricity, trading across borders, and resolving insolvency.

Dr. Bawumia said government is committed to ensuring that the enabling environment is created for businesses in the country to thrive.

“These reforms are further demonstration of government’s commitment to removing the obstacles that have long kept businesses in Ghana from reaching their full potential. We aim to unleash the Ghanaian entrepreneurial spirit and open our doors to the world,” the Vice President said.

The friendliness of countries to businesses is currently measured using the Doing Business Report.

The 10 reforms introduced by government to make Ghana an easier place to do business are:

1. For companies applying to register without a TIN number, the TIN number will now be generated automatically online at the point of application;

2. Launch of a mobile app and an online platform for the ease of filing tax returns; Individuals will be able to file their taxes online by April 2019

3. Implementation of an electronic justice system that allows the automated serving of court process with speed and ease;

4. Removal of the requirement for a commissioner of oaths in registering a company when the companies bill is passed;

5. Merger of all four starting-a-business application forms: TIN application, SNNIT application, Business Operating Permit application and Business Registration forms;

6. Automation of the application for Business Operating Permit along with instant online issuance following payment;

7. Reduction and automation of the steps to getting electricity;

8. Automation of the construction permit system along with instant online issuance following payment;

9. Reduction in physical examination of containers through the use of risk engine;

10. Government is working towards the passing of the Insolvency Bill and the Companies’ Bill into law by Parliament.