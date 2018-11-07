BidiGroup Tank Inspector: Your perfect solution to buying fuel from clean fuel storage tanks

news

The least of most Ghanaians’ worries is trying to understand how the fuel they put in their vehicle is stored, forgetting that contaminated fuel from dirty tanks also increases repair cost.

Section 7.1h of The Ghana National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) Guidelines for the Establishment and Operation of Petroleum Product retail outlets in Ghana, requires Oil Marketing Companies to clean their Underground Storage Tanks (UST) at least once every 3 years.

The Service Provider issues a Certificate of Cleaning valid for a duration of 3 years. Consumers want good value for their money and purchasing fuel from tanks cleaned by Bidi Group would help avoid purchasing contaminated fuel.

How do you know where to purchase your fuel then?

Bidi Group Limited, a company that uses cost-effective processes to provide effective petroleum products and tank cleaning services has a way. With over 10 years of experience and best industry practices, Bidi Group Limited has combined its technical know-how and rich client base to create the BidiGroup Tank Inspector.

The app which can be found on the Google Play Store has information on all tanks cleaned by Bidi Group. Bidi’s app shows the location of the tanks of the Oil Marketing Companies in all the regions, districts, cities, towns, areas, and villages, it has cleaned. Cleaning certificates can also be viewed.

Download the Bidi Group Tank Inspector app and know the right tank to refuel from. Get value for your money!