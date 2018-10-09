Big names not a solution to economic hardship – Mahama

news

Former president John Mahama has said that the appointment of big names as members of the economic management team of the government does not mean the hardships facing Ghanaians will end.

Mr Mahama was speaking to delegates at the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies as part of his campaign for the NDC primaries.

He said there is a viral video on social media in which some leaders of the NPP are seen boasting of the depth of experience of its economic management team and mocking that of the former government.

READ ALSO: Ghana is seventh wealthiest African country

But the former President asked whether those big names have solved the prevailing economic problems in the country.

“Big names don’t manage economies, you don’t need big names to manage economies. Yes nobody knew the names of NDC economic management team but we managed the economy and managed it well”, the former President said.

READ ALSO: Report says mining companies refuse to pay dividend to gov’t

Mr Mahama, however, said that the NPP government which is claiming to have big names in its economic management team are still struggling with the management of the economy, as Ghanaians are complaining of hardships, with many businesses also collapsing.

He accused the NPP of lying to Ghanaians since they are yet to fulfil most of their promises made in 2016 before they assumed power.

Mr Mahama mentioned the one district one factory, one village one dam, one bar of chocolate per school child and providing jobs for all, among many other unfulfilled promises.