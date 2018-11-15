BoG bans 125 persons from operating current accounts

news

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has banned 125 people from operating current accounts for consistently issuing DUD cheques.

This ban will last for 3 years.

Meanwhile, the Central bank will allow such persons to operate savings accounts.

READ ALSO: 2019 Budget: Gov’t to provide “seed money” for National Cathedral – Ofori Atta

In a statement issued by the BoG, it said that “You are directed to debar or cease them from operating current accounts for three years with immediate effect. We further advise that if they are indebted to your bank, appropriate arrangements should be made with your institution to facilitate recovery”.

Below are the lists of persons