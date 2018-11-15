Pulse.com.gh logo
BoG bans 125 persons from operating current accounts

This ban will last for 3 years.

play

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has banned 125 people from operating current accounts for consistently issuing DUD cheques.

Meanwhile, the Central bank will allow such persons to operate savings accounts.

In a statement issued by the BoG, it said that “You are directed to debar or cease them from operating current accounts for three years with immediate effect.  We further advise that if they are indebted to your bank, appropriate arrangements should be made with your institution to facilitate recovery”.

Below are the lists of persons

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

 

