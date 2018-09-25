Pulse.com.gh logo
Business isn’t for the pope – NAM1


The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah has said that doing business is not for the pope.

In an Instagram post, the CEO who is popularly referred to as NAM1 said business is not a thing for the pope.

This was in response to a report filed by Joy News’ Israel Laryea on Menzgold UK.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries - Report

Many described Israel Laryea’s report as shoddy and called on him to do better.

But responding to the report Nana Appiah Mensah told Mr Laryea that he is a businessman and not a politician.

“Hello Israel Laryea, today I celebrate your stupidity and retarded mindedness. Set up a provision store today in a kiosk and employ just one Ghanaian. That is more than the pursuit of this evil smear campaign agenda. Maybe you need to be reminded, I am a businessman and not a politician. You can't break me! Business is not a thing for the pope. Think about it. God bless you.”

READ ALSO: Medical results of recruits ready

Israel Laryea in his report mentioned that there was no visible signage of Menzgold like it is seen in Ghana.

play

 

He also indicated that he only saw 2 women who may be staffs of the company and looked Ghanaian walk out of the office.

Opinion

At a time when Menzgold is going through such turbulent times as a business Mr Mensah does not have to say "business is not a thing for the pope."

He is giving Ghanaians enough grounds to believe that allegations that he is operating a ponzi scheme.

Ghana is still trying to fight corruption and NAM1 implies in a social media post that clean business cannot be done. I think he should be investigated.

