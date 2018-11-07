Pulse.com.gh logo
Capital Bank collapse: We will know the full truth – Otabil

Even though the pastor is yet to give full details on the matter, he told his congregation that the suit in no way suggests that he is guilty.

  • Published:
play

The Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church, ICGC, and former Board Chairman of now-defunct Capital Bank, has said that the full truth in the ensuing controversy about the bank’s collapse will be known soon.

Pastor Mensa Otabil made this comment on Tuesday (November 6, 2018) evening at a service in his church.

His comments come after he, together with 15 other shareholders and directors including his ICGC church was sued by the receivers of the Bank

Even though the pastor is yet to give full details on the matter, he told his congregation that the suit in no way suggests that he is guilty.

“When someone sues you, it is not an evidence, neither is it judgment, it is just somebody’s opinion,” he said.

He added that he will allow the judicial processes to continue and is hopeful that “the full truth will be known.”

“I know people have all kinds of questions and so on, first of all, I can’t explain anything to you. I can’t because I’m in court. We will allow the process to continue and hopefully, the full truth will be known,” he said.

Pastor Otabil urged the congregants to closely follow the legal proceedings, indicating that it will be “interesting”.

“There is space for people’s opinion but when you go to court, you are not just dealing with people’s opinion. You deal with facts so it’s going to be interesting…. there will be defense and other things so follow closely how things will proceed.”

The receivers of defunct Capital Bank, Vish Ashiagbor and Eric Nana Nipah of PricewaterhouseCoopers said in their suit that the directors of the defunct bank within 7 years approved loans and placement of funds to themselves and related parties “without the requisite collaterals and in clear breach of the company’s internal policies and relevant banking regulations and Ghanaian company law.”

Capital Bank collapsed in August 2017 together with UT bank. According to the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the 2 banks were “deeply insolvent”. They were acquired by GCB bank.

