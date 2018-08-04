Chariots Delivery service company launched in Ghana

news

Multidimensional service provider, King Solomon’s Group, has launched a courier and delivery service company as part of its growing subsidiaries.

Chariots Delivery, which is the first-ever charity-driven courier and delivery service company in Ghana, was launched on Friday, August 3, 2018, at the King Solomon’s Heights, near Spintex road.

READ ALSO: Entrepreneurship: Business owners in Nigeria to get loans up to N10m without collateral

The company offers services in all the major cities in Ghana and across Africa, including same-day deliveries in Accra and Tema.

Also, Chariots Delivery offers next-day delivery to other regional and district capitals in Ghana and to Lagos.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of King Solomon ‘s Group, Kaycey Ogbonna, said 10 pesewas of the proceeds of each service will be donated to accident victims.

According to him, the company had other investment options but decided to resort to this course because “we are all potential victims of road accident.”

He said Chariots Delivery is not just focused on making profits, but also providing support to the Ghanaian society.

“As the first ever charity-driven Courier and Delivery Service Company, we aim at not just providing business solutions to Ghanaians and Africans at large but a step that will provide support to society,” Mr. Ogbonna said.

He further stated that the courier and delivery service company will ensure that customers get the best of services and “hustle free deliveries”.

READ ALSO: Internet Provider: Surfline network restored after days of blackout

“Anchored with speed, safety and innovations, Chariots Delivery will provide the best of service to our customers.

“Key to note among our service delivery is our Web and mobile application that provides a real time tracking system for both the company and customers to track their packages to the point of delivery,” Mr. Ogbonna added.

Chariots Delivery is driven by technology and offers 24/7 service to customers, irrespective of their locations.

Meanwhile, customers will also have the free will to pay on delivery, through their mobile money account and bank transfer.