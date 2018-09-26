Pulse.com.gh logo
Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive lifestyle of Nana Appiah Mensah

Check out his home in Trasacco, East Legon as well as the luxurious cars parked at his home.

  Published:
Business mogul, Nana Appiah Mensah is undoubtedly one of the richest young men in Ghana presently.

He is the CEO of giant creative label, Zylofon Media and Menzgold. Nam 1  took the creative industry of Ghana by storm in 2017. His passion to see the ailing creative industry of Ghana succeed is unprecedented.

Nana Appiah Mensah is the most talked about nouveau riche in Ghana, he has a private jet and he’s expanding his empire overseas. Now thatb is what we refer to as 'expensive habits'.

Yes, Zylofon Media and Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah is living the life. He recently announced the opening of Zylofon Media operations in United States of America. With all this money, what is life like for Mr Mensah, the young rich?

Check out his home in Trasacco, East Legon as well as the luxurious cars parked at his home.

