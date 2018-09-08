news

China’s leading cloud computing company, which also happens to be the no. 2 company in China’s Information Technology industry, Inspur Group Co. Ltd, has chosen Ghana as its preferred destination in West Africa for the establishment of its regional headquarters.

According to Mr. Peter Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspur Group, the decision by the company to establish its headquarters in Ghana was borne out of the country’s peaceful and stable nature, coupled with an impressive economic outlook, which saw Ghana grow at 8.5% in 2017, up from 3.6% in 2016.

The Inspur CEO made this known on Wednesday, 5th September, 2018, when his company paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the sidelines of the Ghana-Shangdong Business Conference, which was held in Jinan, Shangdong Province.

Inspur, currently has a 57% share of global sales in the Artificial Intelligence server field, is the fastest growing server vendor in the world, and holds the biggest market share for the sale of servers in China.

In addition to establishing its regional headquarters in Ghana, Mr. Peter Sun, indicated further that ten (10) Ghanaian students will be selected and offered internship programmes with the company, with these ten students being trained to take up jobs in the company’s operations in Ghana and West Africa.

Again, the Inspur CEO indicated the company will invite to China, every year, thirty (30) officials from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, to be trained in the fields of cloud computing and data technology.

Mr. Peter Sun also indicated the readiness of the company to assist Ghana in the fields of revenue mobilization and green development, “a real estate development concept that carefully considers social and environmental impacts of development.”

On his part, President Akufo-Addo noted “the matters you are interested in, i.e. green development, mobilization of tax revenues, and the establishment of your West African Headquarters in Ghana are important matters for us. It will be very good for our country to be involved with major global companies like yours, as it will expose us to the best practices in the industry.”

The President described Inspur’s choice as an excellent one, because “Ghana is a stable country, our economy is picking up very rapidly, and so it is a good base not just for Ghana but also for West Africa.”

President Akufo-Addo assured the company of the safety of their investment in Ghana, stressing that “we encourage foreign investment in our country. So, as a base for doing business in West Africa, Ghana is ideal, and it will be a win-win situation for us all.”