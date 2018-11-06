CID boss says most investment firms are unregistered

news

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has said that the public must do due diligence before investing in investment firms in Ghana.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, DCOP Addo-Danquah said this is because “most investment companies are not registered.”

According to her, “Due diligence is critical before investing in any business” and, so, advised prospective investors not to dole out monies blindly.

READ ALSO: Menzgold had big plans – NAM1

DCOP Addo-Danquah, who is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), said the public must be well educated on the principles of investment and what they stand to gain or lose in the endeavour.

She added cautioned the public against investing in businesses they “do not understand”.

READ ALSO: Defunct Capital Bank sues CDH Holdings over GHc109m debt

She encouraged the public to seek and analyse expert advice from credible people before committing funds into an investment.

In her opinion, people should also refrain from using other people’s funds for investments that promise huge returns within a short time.