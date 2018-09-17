Pulse.com.gh logo
Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon


Innovation Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon - Report

Sources say the beverages might be infused with cannabidiol, also known as CBD, a non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana plants.

Coca-Cola might start producing drinks infused with Marijuana soon play

Marijuana plants are seen in an indoor marijuana plantation of a marijuana smokers club in the outskirts of Montevideo, Uruguay.

(Thomson Reuters)

There are indications that soft drink giant, Coca-Cola is considering the options of venturing into the production of drinks infused with cannabis, also known as marijuana.

BNNBloomberg also reports that sources say the beverages might be infused with cannabidiol, also known as CBD, a non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana plants.

According to CNN Money “ CBD which does not produce a high for the user, has been used for medical purposes, including easing inflammation, pain and nausea.”

Epidiolex, a cannabis-based drug use in the treatment of epilepsy in the US, contains CBD.

Reports say the drug is the first cannabis based drug allowed in the US and it was approved by US Food and Drug Administration in June.

Talks are ongoing

The soft drink giant is already in talks with major cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis to work out how the idea can be brought to life.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a licensed cannabis producer based in Canada.

There report also says that Coca-Cola might focus on producing drinks with health benefits.

“The companies would likely develop health-focused beverages that will ease inflammation, pain and cramping, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter,” CNBC said.

ALSO READ: Ex-Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs

Coca-Cola comments

In its response, the soft drink giant said that no final decision has been made yet.

"Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world.

"No decisions have been made at this time.”

Some states in the US have decriminalised it the use of marijuana, though the it is still illegal under federal law.

Canada recently made history as the second country in the world to legalise marijuana, paving the way for recreational sales throughout the country.

