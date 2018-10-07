Pulse.com.gh logo
Collapsing banks will affect traders, farmers- Mahama to gov't


The former president, who is seeking to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 polls, slammed the government's handling of the economy.

play

Former President John Mahama has waded into the banking crisis in a speech at Tatale in the Northern Region.

He described managers of the nation's economy as "theorists" who do not have practical understanding of how government runs.

“…that is what economics lecturers who are just theorists can come and lecture but they don’t understand that the practicals of running governments is completely different," he said.

He said the economic space is "linked" to "each other," suggesting that any negative development in a sector of the economy, impacts the rest.

“Everything is linked to each other. And it takes somebody who understands the market and the realities of governing to know that if you are collapsing banks, it is going to affect traders, it is going to affect farmers,” Mahama said.

The Bank of Ghana has collapsed seven banks following liquidity challenges. The move has received the backing of president Nana Akufo-Addo who said at a forum that it's better to have fewer strong local banks than hundreds of weak local banks.

Mr Mahama said the NDC has experienced and practical economists who can handle the economy better, despite all economic indicators showing the Akufo-Addo administration has performed better than his administration.

"NDC has done it before, at any time that NDC has been in government, this country has made progress,” he said.

