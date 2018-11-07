Consolidated Bank Ghana records five fraud cases

news

The management of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited has revealed that the firm has recorded 5 fraud cases since it started operations.

The Deputy MD of the CBG Thiaru Ndugu, was speaking to workers at a town hall meeting held in Accra on Saturday (November 3, 2018).

According to the management, the culprits who were workers of the bank withdrew money from accounts of customers without any authorization.

Thiaru Ndugu said that the management will not pardon any staff found culpable in this case.

“We have made one decision about zero tolerance, if you are caught in a fraud case, it is dismissal immediately, immediate dismissal," he warned.

He encouraged the workers to report colleagues who engage in suspicious acts.

“So please be on the watch, if you realize that somebody is committing a fraud and some of it is taking customers money, people taking customers deposits and not depositing it yet in customers’ accounts, please and please highlight it because that is what is going to kill us from the word go even before we start. We’ve had about five cases so far,” Mr. Ndugu stated.

Two of the workers of the bank were arrested for stealing GHC200,000 from the vaults of former Beige Bank about 2 months ago.

Bobic Kwamena Yeboah and Prince Ababio allegedly conspired to steal the money to invest in a private car business.

The Consolidated Bank is currently going through an integration process with workers yet to be employed.

The CBG was formed after the Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of five banks for facing liquidity challenges and were highly insolvent.

The banks were uniBank, Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank, and Royal Bank.