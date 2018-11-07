Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Consolidated Bank Ghana records five fraud cases

The Deputy MD of the CBG Thiaru Ndugu, said the culprits who were workers of the bank withdrew money from accounts of customers without any authorization.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The management of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited has revealed that the firm has recorded 5 fraud cases since it started operations.

The Deputy MD of the CBG Thiaru Ndugu, was speaking to workers at a town hall meeting held in Accra on Saturday (November 3, 2018).

According to the management, the culprits who were workers of the bank withdrew money from accounts of customers without any authorization.

Thiaru Ndugu said that the management will not pardon any staff found culpable in this case.

READ ALSO: Price of sachet water goes up

“We have made one decision about zero tolerance, if you are caught in a fraud case, it is dismissal immediately, immediate dismissal," he warned.

He encouraged the workers to report colleagues who engage in suspicious acts.

“So please be on the watch, if you realize that somebody is committing a fraud and some of it is taking customers money, people taking customers deposits and not depositing it yet in customers’ accounts, please and please highlight it because that is what is going to kill us from the word go even before we start. We’ve had about five cases so far,” Mr. Ndugu stated.

Two of the workers of the bank were arrested for stealing GHC200,000 from the vaults of former Beige Bank about 2 months ago.

READ ALSO: GRA storms retail shops; removes goods without tax stamp

Bobic Kwamena Yeboah and Prince Ababio allegedly conspired to steal the money to invest in a private car business.

The Consolidated Bank is currently going through an integration process with workers yet to be employed.

The CBG was formed after the Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of five banks for facing liquidity challenges and were highly insolvent.

The banks were uniBank, Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank, and Royal Bank.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

We had plans to take Menzgold international – Nana Appiah Mensah We had plans to take Menzgold international – Nana Appiah Mensah
GRA storms retail shops; removes goods without tax stamp GRA storms retail shops; removes goods without tax stamp
Price of sachet water goes up Price of sachet water goes up
Nissan to establish automotive manufacturing industry in Ghana Nissan to establish automotive manufacturing industry in Ghana
CID boss says most investment firms are unregistered CID boss says most investment firms are unregistered
Menzgold had big plans – NAM1 Menzgold had big plans – NAM1

Recommended Videos

Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapsebullet
2 10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capitalbullet
3 Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers todaybullet
4 We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customersbullet
5 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
6 PwC sues UT Holdings over GHS51m loan from UT Bankbullet
7 Banks recapitalization: 10 Banks in danger – BoGbullet
8 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet
9 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in...bullet
10 Ghana Library boss said he hasn’t been paid for 11 monthsbullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet

Business

Prices of fuel drop marginally
Defunct Capital Bank sues CDH Holdings over GHc109m debt
Menzgold to organise Christmas ‘party’ for all loyal customers
Telcos increase cost of voice calls
X
Advertisement