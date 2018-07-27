Pulse.com.gh logo
Daily minimum wage increased to GHc10.65


10% increment Daily minimum wage increased to GHc10.65

This was agreed on Thursday, June 26, following a meeting by the National Tripartite Committee (NTC).

The National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) will see a 10 percent increase with effect from January 1, 2019.

The meeting involved representatives from government, the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) and the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, represented government; the GEA was represented by its president, Terence R. Darko and the Secretary General of TUC represented organised labour.

It was agreed that the National Daily Minimum Wage, which used to be GHc 9.68, will now be GHc10.65, the committee said.

The committee has, therefore, directed all establishments, institutions or organisations whose daily minimum wage is below the new national daily minimum wage, to adjust wages upward to reflect the changes with effect from 1 January 2019.

The 10 percent increase comes as a boost to workers around the country who have previously complained about the minimum wage.

