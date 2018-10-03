Dep Exim Bank CEO sworn in as Judicial Secretary

news

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, has sworn in Ms Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo as the new Judicial Secretary.

The swearing in was done on Tuesday, 2 October 2018 in Accra.

Ms Addo succeeds His Lordship Justice Alex Berchie Poku-Acheampong, who will assume duty at the Court of Appeal on 8 October 2018.

Her appointment takes immediate effect.

Ms. Addo is a lawyer with 29 years of diverse post qualification experience.

She holds an LL.B (Hons) and a Masters Degree in Law (LL.M with merit) from the University of London.

Ms. Addo is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Bar of England and Wales and the International Bar Association, having been called to the Bar of England in 1989 as a member of Lincoln Inn and the Ghana Bar in 1997.

She joins the Judicial Service from the Ghana Export Import Bank (Ghana EXIM Bank) where she was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration.

By her appointment, Ms. Addo becomes the 16th Judicial Secretary since the First Republic.