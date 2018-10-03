Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Dep Exim Bank CEO sworn in as Judicial Secretary


Judicial Service Dep Exim Bank CEO sworn in as Judicial Secretary

Ms Addo succeeds His Lordship Justice Alex Berchie Poku-Acheampong, who will assume duty at the Court of Appeal on 8 October 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, has sworn in Ms Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo as the new Judicial Secretary.

The swearing in was done on Tuesday, 2 October 2018 in Accra.

Ms Addo succeeds His Lordship Justice Alex Berchie Poku-Acheampong, who will assume duty at the Court of Appeal on 8 October 2018.

READ ALSO: BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance

Her appointment takes immediate effect.

Ms. Addo is a lawyer with 29 years of diverse post qualification experience.

play

 

She holds an LL.B (Hons) and a Masters Degree in Law (LL.M with merit) from the University of London.

Ms. Addo is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Bar of England and Wales and the International Bar Association, having been called to the Bar of England in 1989 as a member of Lincoln Inn and the Ghana Bar in 1997.

READ ALSO: Cocoa prices remain unchanged for 2018/19 crop year

She joins the Judicial Service from the Ghana Export Import Bank (Ghana EXIM Bank) where she was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration.

By her appointment, Ms. Addo becomes the 16th Judicial Secretary since the First Republic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t diversify into coffee production Experts predict Ghana may lose $1.5bn if it doesn’t diversify into coffee production
Ghana To The World: Emirates makes history as A380 lands in KIA’s new Terminal Ghana To The World Emirates makes history as A380 lands in KIA’s new Terminal
Nana Appiah Mensah: Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principal Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principal
Banking In Ghana: BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance Banking In Ghana BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinance
Tax Stamp Policy: GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps Tax Stamp Policy GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps
Cedi Depreciation: Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi

Recommended Videos

Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28
Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist
Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch



Top Articles

1 Ghana To The World Ghanaian pilot to fly World's biggest aircraft to Accrabullet
2 Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of...bullet
3 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold to pay clients up to 50% of their principalbullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Economic crisis Nduom embarks on national stop the panic...bullet
6 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
7 Selling Cocoa Gov’t, Alibaba discuss e-market of cocoa productsbullet
8 Banking In Ghana BoG shuts down Dancom Microfinancebullet
9 Demonstration Staff of La Palm march against CEObullet
10 Cocoa In Ghana Cocoa prices remain unchanged for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
6 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet

Business

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has said fuel prices on the local market is set to go up by between 5-10% effective first May.
Fuel Prices IES predicts fuel prices to remain unchanged in October
CIMG Awards Mcdan Group CEO is CIMG Man of Year
Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG staff placed on six-month probation
Banking In Ghana Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns
X
Advertisement