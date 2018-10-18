Dismissed Trasacco staff demand full severance package

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Over 100 contract staff of Italian construction company, Trasacco Estate Development Company, demonstrated against the company’s decision to pay them 25 per cent of their salaries after sacking them two months ago without pay.

The contract workers demonstrated on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

According to the former staff of the company, they were sacked verbally without any retrenchment packages.

They added that the management of Trasacco asked them to go home but failed to give them any reason for their dismissal. They have also not received any retrenchment package from their employers 2 months after their dismissal.

Some of them said they had worked on a contractual basis for eight years without their full salaries, contrary to a stated probation period of six months.

Clad in red attire with red wristbands and bandanas, the angry ex-staff massed up at the company’s headquarters on Wednesday to demand their benefits.

They have vowed to stage another demonstration until they are paid their retrenchment package in full.