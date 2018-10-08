Pulse.com.gh logo
Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 today


Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 today

Terminal 2 was previously used for international operations, until  all international flights and their operations were migrated to the newly constructed Terminal 3 of the KIA.

  • Published:
play

All domestic airlines operations at the Kotoka International Airport ( KIA) has been moved from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 of the facility starting from today (October 8, 2018).

Terminal 2 was previously used for international operations, until  all international flights and their operations were migrated to the newly constructed Terminal 3 of the KIA.

This development implies that passengers travelling from Accra to other local destinations or vice versa would have to go through departure formalities and board their flights at Terminal 2.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, John Dekyem Attafuah, said passengers will enjoy an enhanced experience when they use Terminal 2 for their domestic travels due to the recent upgrade of Terminal 2 into a world-class terminal.

The Terminal 2 of the Kotoka International Airport was recently expanded to cater for the growing traffic. The arrival hall of the facility was expanded, lifts deployed, additional baggage carousels installed and check-in counters of airlines increased.

This will ensure that the 2 main domestic air service providers–Africa World Airlines (AWA) and PassionAir also give their best to their customers.

AWA operates daily flights between Accra and Kumasi, Tamale. The airline also services the Takoradi route.

PassionAir also operates daily flights between Accra and Kumasi, Tamale.

The use of Terminal 2 for domestic operations is expected to increase the demand for air travel among the growing middle class, who treasure time and convenience.

