Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new HR Director for Guinness Ghana


Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director for Guinness Ghana

Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah has about 20 years of HR experience gained from her exploits in West and Central Africa, working with some of the world’s biggest multinational brands.

  • Published:
New Human Resource Director of Guinness Ghana, Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah play

New Human Resource Director of Guinness Ghana, Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah

Ghana’s leading total beverage company Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has appointed a seasoned human resource expert and author, Hazel Berrard Amuah Ph.D. to lead the company’s people agenda.

She has about 20 years of HR experience gained from her exploits in West and Central Africa, working with some of the world’s biggest multinational brands.

Dr. Hazel has worked in diverse roles at Nestle, British American Tobacco, TICO-CMSI, Old Mutual and most recently DAMCO, where she was the Area Head of HR for West and Central Africa. Hazel Berrard Amuah is revered in the industry for her great track record of developing talent and helping businesses unleash the potential of their people to deliver results.

READ ALSO: PMMC partners Indian company to establish gold refinery

She becomes the 5th woman on the GGBL 9-member executive team, underscoring the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion at the highest decision-making levels. GGBL has made considerable progress in creating an inclusive environment for a much more diverse workforce and recently received the Ghana HR Star Award for Diversity.

The Managing Director of GGBL Gavin Pike said, “We are really pleased to have Hazel join this dynamic leadership team. She brings a wealth of expertise and passion that will drive our people and performance culture agenda forward which will help to deliver our mission to be the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana”.

Hazel wears many other hats apart from being a great human resource expert. She is also a co-author of the newly launched book “CONTEXT: Executing Strategy in a Developing Economy”. She loves sports, particularly swimming and hiking and is also passionate about photography and writing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

SEC to SIGA: Gov’t to collapse and replace State Enterprise Commission SEC to SIGA Gov’t to collapse and replace State Enterprise Commission
Business Partnerships: PMMC partners Indian company to establish gold refinery Business Partnerships PMMC partners Indian company to establish gold refinery
Ghana Cocoa Board: President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD Ghana Cocoa Board President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD
Banking In Ghana: Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt. Banking In Ghana Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt.
Save The Cash: 5 reasons people buy fuel efficient cars Save The Cash 5 reasons people buy fuel efficient cars
Extra Cash: How to use your car to make more money Extra Cash How to use your car to make more money

Recommended Videos

Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends
Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28



Top Articles

1 Richest African Countries Ghana is seventh wealthiest African countrybullet
2 Menzgold Ghana 'I was told NAM1 has a room full of money to pay us' –...bullet
3 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
4 Kotoka International Airport Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 todaybullet
5 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
6 Menzgold Issues Menzgold to pay customers in 90 daysbullet
7 Illegal Businesses EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors...bullet
8 Ghana Cocoa Board President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep....bullet
9 Paying Taxes Report says mining companies refuse to pay...bullet
10 Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet

Business

Economic Management Team Big names not a solution to economic hardship – Mahama
President Akufo-Addo
Doing Business With China 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez
Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!
Jobberman Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!
Financial Crisis Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banks
X
Advertisement