Ghana’s leading total beverage company Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has appointed a seasoned human resource expert and author, Hazel Berrard Amuah Ph.D. to lead the company’s people agenda.

She has about 20 years of HR experience gained from her exploits in West and Central Africa, working with some of the world’s biggest multinational brands.

Dr. Hazel has worked in diverse roles at Nestle, British American Tobacco, TICO-CMSI, Old Mutual and most recently DAMCO, where she was the Area Head of HR for West and Central Africa. Hazel Berrard Amuah is revered in the industry for her great track record of developing talent and helping businesses unleash the potential of their people to deliver results.

She becomes the 5th woman on the GGBL 9-member executive team, underscoring the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion at the highest decision-making levels. GGBL has made considerable progress in creating an inclusive environment for a much more diverse workforce and recently received the Ghana HR Star Award for Diversity.

The Managing Director of GGBL Gavin Pike said, “We are really pleased to have Hazel join this dynamic leadership team. She brings a wealth of expertise and passion that will drive our people and performance culture agenda forward which will help to deliver our mission to be the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana”.

Hazel wears many other hats apart from being a great human resource expert. She is also a co-author of the newly launched book “CONTEXT: Executing Strategy in a Developing Economy”. She loves sports, particularly swimming and hiking and is also passionate about photography and writing.